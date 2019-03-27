Mexico tops Paraguay 4-2 before 50,317 in Santa Clara

Martino is still getting to know his team after 12 weeks on the job, so he called 28 players in for his first training camp, a number he considered unwieldy but necessary given his unfamiliarity with the roster. And he has used almost everyone, calling on 16 players in the opener of his “Get Acquainted” Tour six days ago in San Diego, where Mexico beat Chile before 49,617, and using another 11 for the first time Tuesday.