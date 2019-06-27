LAFC entering an important — and tough — stretch of its schedule

Indeed it is because after Colorado, LAFC (an MLS-leading 11-1-4) will play at Kansas City on July 3, at home against Vancouver on July 6, at home against Portland in a U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal on July 10, and at Houston in a MLS game on July 12. LAFC then closes the stretch with the first El Trafico against the Galaxy on July 19 at Dignity Health Sports Park.