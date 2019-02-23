Meet Kylian Mbappe, the humble 20-year-old Frenchman and rising soccer superstar

Ronaldo has also given generously to charity, but Mbappe has separated himself from his boyhood idol in ways other than just humility and a World Cup title. The value of his 2017 transfer from Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain was reported at nearly $204 million, making it the highest fee ever paid for a teenager and the second-highest in history, and nearly $100 million more than Juventus paid Real Madrid for Ronaldo last summer.