Sigi Schmid might have owed everything to soccer, but it was a debt he paid in full

When Jordan Morris – who plays for a franchise that had fired Schmid – underwent surgery in Santa Monica earlier this year, it was his former coach who picked him up at the hospital. When Robbie Rogers ran onto the field against Schmid’s Sounders in 2013 to become the first openly gay man to play for a U.S. professional sports team, Schmid, his first MLS coach in Columbus, was among the first to both welcome and encourage him.