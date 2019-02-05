Soccer! Enjoy it, but don't get carried away with U.S. team's early success

The rise in transfer sales is likely to continue because it mirrors another trend in MLS, one that has seen teams move away from signing expensive deals with aging European superstars on their way to retirement in favor of signing rising South American stars on their way to Europe. Almiron, who helped Atlanta to an MLS Cup last year, is clearly just the first of many who will give the league a couple of good seasons before moving on the continent and rewarding the league with a good profit.