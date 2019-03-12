Soccer! LAFC and Galaxy seem to be going in opposite directions

Without Ola Kamara, last season’s second-leading scorer who left for China four days before this season started, and Gio dos Santos, who had his contract bought out by the team on the eve of the first game, the Galaxy have little backup at forward for the 37-year-old Ibrahimovic, who is less than two years removed from reconstructive knee surgery and is now hobbled by an Achilles issue that is likely to linger for weeks. Chris Pontius started in his place in Dallas and took three shots, none on goal.