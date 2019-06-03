What made the U.S. women’s World Cup win in 1999 such a pivotal moment?

Foudy: You know, FIFA recently came out with a global strategy on women’s football. They’re like, “We have to look no further than the 2015 Women’s World Cup to see how popular this sport is globally.” And I’m thinking, “Wait, didn’t we learn this in ’99, FIFA? Why have you ignored it for 20 years?” So I think that’s the thing we felt, and probably naively so, that you know, people from around the globe too would see that with a little bit of investment we could tap into this market and potentially have a sizable return on it. And that’s been a frustrating thing. I also realize it takes long to shift mind-sets and cultures. But I’m impatient and want to see that happen faster than it’s happening.