Women’s World Cup: U.S. versus Spain live updates, score, analysis

It’s the first time coach Jill Ellis has started these 11 players in the same game in this tournament since Sauerbrunn sat out the opener with a minor injury and Ertz missed the third game with a knock. In between Ellis cleared out her bench against Chile, giving every field player since World Cup minutes. Mewis is something of a surprise starter over Lindsey Horan, but Horan is sitting on a yellow card and would be forced to sit out a game if she got another today.