Women’s World Cup: U.S. versus Spain live updates, score, analysis

The U.S. women’s national soccer team will start the strongest lineup it has used in this Women’s World Cup against Spain in today’s round-of-16 game, with Alyssa Naeher in goal; Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn, Abby Dahlkemper and Kelley O’Hara across the back line; Rose Lavelle, Julie Ertz and Sam Mewis in the midfield; and Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Tobin Heath up front.
It’s the first time coach Jill Ellis has started these 11 players in the same game in this tournament since Sauerbrunn sat out the opener with a minor injury and Ertz missed the third game with a knock. In between Ellis cleared out her bench against Chile, giving every field player since World Cup minutes. Mewis is something of a surprise starter over Lindsey Horan, but Horan is sitting on a yellow card and would be forced to sit out a game if she got another today.
Rapinoe will wear the captain’s armband.
The U.S. cruised through group play, beating Thailand, Chile and Sweden by a combined 18-0. It’s the most goals ever scored in World Cup group play while the three shutouts mark the first time the Americans have not conceded a goal in the first round.
The U.S. has shut out eight of its last nine Women’s World Cup opponents dating to the last tournament in 2015 and hasn’t allowed a goal to anybody since an April friendly with Australia.
None of that counts for anything today. If Spain is a goal better, it advances to the tournament quarterfinals and the U.S., the reigning champion, goes home.
Spain made its Women’s World Cup debut in 2015 and was bounced in the first round, but the team has made a lot of progress since then, reaching the knockout stages for the first time. Ten of the 23 players on its roster play club soccer for Barcelona.
