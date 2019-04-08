Current success of U.S. women's soccer can be traced to iconic 1999 squad

Coach Jill Ellis said she wanted to try out some new pairings, “making sure we get as many looks as we can,” as well as provide some players chances to make a case for a spot on the roster in France. The changes paid off for Lloyd. “What we got is kind of what we know is Carli. I’ve said she’s a game-changer whether she’s on the pitch or coming into the pitch. That’s her role for us,” Ellis said. “She was sharp, fantastic, played her role perfectly in terms of getting on into things and got results. I think that’s why she’s special. That’s what I want to see from her and she delivered tonight.”