Women’s World Cup: U.S. defeats Chile to clinch spot in next round

The game was in France. But the crowd? Well, it felt a lot like Kansas City.
With a 3-0 win over Chile on Sunday on the outskirts of Paris, the U.S. clinched a spot in the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup. And it was cheered there by an overwhelmingly pro-American contingent in the sellout crowd of 45,594.
Two of the goals came from Carli Lloyd with Julie Ertz getting the other — all in the first 35 minutes — to send the Americans to their group-stage final with Sweden on Thursday with a chance to win the group. It also moved the United States’ record to 19-1-3 all-time in Women’s World Cup group play.
“The fans that have traveled and what they create for us in terms of support for our players, it’s magnificent,” coach Jill Ellis said. “They had to travel a long way and I’m sure at a lot of expense.”
And they made their presence known from the start of this tournament, packing tiny Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims for last Tuesday’s opening game and filling hulking Parc des Princes on Sunday.
“In the first game, we had so many U.S. fans that it almost felt like a home game for us,” midfielder Lindsey Horan said.
So did the second game. FIFA last week said it had allocated the majority of the Women’s World Cup tickets distributed — 460,748 — to French fans. After that, more tickets were allocated to Americans — 130,905 — than the rest of the world combined.
England ranked third with 29,307 tickets.
The U.S. gave its fans a lot to applaud, completely overwhelming Chile from the opening whistle. If the final score was far less one-sided than the opening victory over Thailand, the game was far from even.
Ellis completely overhauled her lineup from Tuesday’s 13-0 rout with just four players — goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, defender Abby Dahlkemper and midfielders Ertz and Lindsey Horan – starting again Sunday. But it hardly seemed to matter.
Lloyd put the U.S. in front during the 11th minute, cutting in front of Ertz and using her left foot to volley home a poor clearance, giving her a goal in a record six straight World Cup games dating to 2015.
Ertz got her chance in the 26th minute, beating Chile’s Daniela Zamora to a Tierna Davidson corner kick at the top of the six-yard box and powering a header off the gloved hands of keeper Christiane Endler at the near post for her first career World Cup goal.
It also made her the eighth player to score for the U.S. in France, two short of the World Cup record.
Then it was Lloyd again, leaping high to put in another header off a Davidson corner in the 35th minute. The goal was her 10th in World Cup play, leaving her behind only Michelle Akers (12) and Abby Wambach (14) on the all-time U.S. list.
It was also the 16th goal overall for the U.S. in the tournament, nine short of the World Cup record. The Americans have only played two games.
Davidson made history of her own. Her World Cup debut made the 20-year-old the youngest American to play in the tournament since Tiffany Roberts in 1995. Including stoppage time at the end of both halves, the U.S. then went scoreless for more than an hour despite possessing the ball 70% of the game and outshooting Chile 25-1.
Some spectacular play by Endler, the Paris Saint-Germain keeper who was voted the best goalie in France last season, kept the score respectable in the second half. She finished with six saves.
Lloyd also pushed a late penalty kick wide of the left post, costing her a second career World Cup hat trick.