Women’s World Cup: U.S. shows its ‘ruthless streak’ in victory over England

The deepest team in the tournament again demonstrated it is also gritty and resourceful and resilient. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher saved the day when she stopped England’s Steph Houghton on a penalty kick in the 84th minute by getting her body in front of the ball. The U.S had built that lead despite the absence of forward Megan Rapinoe, who had scored all four of their goals in their 2-1 victory over Spain in the round of 16 and 2-1 quarterfinal triumph over France. A team spokesman said the lineup change wasn’t made for disciplinary reasons, triggering speculation Rapinoe was injured or that coach Jill Ellis was trying a bold tactical plan she had kept secret. Rapinoe was on the field for warmups but didn’t participate and didn't come in as a substitute.