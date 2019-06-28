Women’s World Cup: U.S. win over France a testament of greater things to come for soccer

Les Bleues, as the French women’s team is known, had the better possession and passing statistics early in the game. But the U.S. women showed more of the grit they had displayed in their 2-1 victory over Spain in the round of 16. The defense that had been doubted before the tournament began again made the case for cohesiveness being as important as sheer skill, and Naeher appeared to have firmly put behind her the blunder that contributed to Spain’s only goal in the Americans’ previous match. She was confident and assured, and her communication with her defenders seemed fine.