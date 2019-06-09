Women’s World Cup: Alex Morgan scores five goals as U.S. routs Thailand 13-0

Thailand can’t say it wasn’t warned.
About 26 hours before the U.S. opened defense of its Women’s World Cup title Jill Ellis, the American coach, said her team was ready.
“The players are excited, hungry,” she said. “We feel prepared. The process has been a long one but the preparation has been excellent.”
Their first performance was even better, with the U.S. crushing Thailand, 13-0, in a game that was far more one-sided than the final score — and the final score matched the most one-sided in World Cup history.
Alex Morgan scored five times — tying the record for most goals by an American in a World Cup game -- and set up another while Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle scored two goals each in their World Cup debuts. Lindsey Horan and Mallory Pugh, who were also making their World Cup debuts, also scored as did veterans Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd.
The U.S. and Thailand were the last teams to take the field in France and their game was a mismatch before it even started.
Thailand, wearing powder-blue uniforms, came in with one Women’s World Cup win in its history; the U.S. has won three titles. Thailand had lost 11 of its last 12 games dating back 10 months; the U.S. had lost once in 38 games dating back nearly 22 months.
Thailand’s goalkeeper, Sukanya Chor Charoenying, at 5-foot-5, was the second-tallest player in the starting lineup. The U.S., wearing all red kits, started eight players who are taller.
Even the crowd of 18,591 — short of a sellout — was heavily stacked in the Americans’ favor.
Not surprisingly given the height advantage, the U.S. kept the ball in the air as much as possible and it took just five minutes for that plan to work, with a long Julie Ertz pass deep into the box leading to a goal. But the score was taken off the board when Morgan was ruled offside.
She wasn’t offside the next time the ball came her way, heading in a Lavelle cross that easily cleared leaping Thai defender Natthakarn Chinwong in the 12th minute.
Lavelle then doubled the lead on her own eight minutes later, running on to a loose ball in the middle of the Thai end, dribbling toward the penalty area and drilling in a left-footed shot from about 23 yards. Morgan got the assist.
Next came a free kick from the edge of the box that set Horan up for a score, which she roofed into the top of the net from the edge of the six-yard box in the 32nd minute. In a little more than half an hour the U.S. scored as many World Cup goals as Thailand has in its history.
And they were just getting started.
Playing on the four-year anniversary of its only World Cup win, Thailand had the ball just a quarter of the time in a first half in which it was outshot 15-1.
The second half wasn’t much different with Mewis, with her back to the goal, taking a pass from Rapinoe on the edge of the area, spinning and banking a high left-footed shot in off a defender five minutes after the intermission.
But she wasn’t done, with her blocked header setting up Morgan’s second goal in the 53rd minute before she scored a second of her own two minutes later.
By the time Lavelle got her second goal in the 56th minute, Telemundo broadcaster Andres Cantor, he of the iconic gooooooooooooallllllllll!!! call, was asking for throat lozenges.
And Ellis was asking for substitutes, sending Lloyd on for Lavelle and Christen Press in for Heath. That didn’t slow down the Americans, with Morgan scoring twice and Pugh and Rapinoe once each in the final 16 minutes.
Lloyd got her goal in stoppage time.