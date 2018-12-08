Women's World Cup draw places U.S. in group with Thailand, Chile and Sweden

The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world, have a long history with No. 9 Sweden, having played them five times in the group stage of a World Cup, including a scoreless draw four years ago. Sweden eliminated the U.S. on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics, marking the first time the U.S. failed to reach the gold-medal final. No. 38 Chile, which will be making its World Cup debut in 2019, lost to the U.S. twice last summer by a combined 7-0. The U.S. beat No. 29 Thailand 9-0 in their only meeting two years ago.