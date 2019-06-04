World Cup Group D preview: Lucy Bronze hopes to make England a tough match

Outlook: Hard to believe that a country with the soccer pedigree of Argentina has never gotten beyond the group stage of a Women’s World Cup. The last time the Albicelestes did that was 2007, after which the program suffered through a nine-year period in which FIFA records show it played no sanctioned games in five of those years. It regrouped in 2017, endured a brief work stoppage as players sought better pay and working conditions — for a time the team’s promised $10 stipends went unpaid — then beat Panama in a playoff to clinch its first World Cup berth in 12 years. Its roster is understandably lacking in international experience and it has been drawn into a foursome that includes two top 10 teams in Brazil and Japan and an improving Scotland. Argentina’s weak pretournament schedule included games with four U.S. college teams, only two of which it beat.