Women’s World Cup: Italy defeats China to advance to quarterfinals

By Associated Press
Jun 25, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Italy midfielder Aurora Galli, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against China at the Women's World Cup in France on Tuesday. (Pascal Guyot / Getty Images)

Valentina Giacinti and Aurora Galli scored and Italy earned its first appearance in the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup since 1991 after beating China 2-0 on Tuesday.

Giacinti created and finished off her 15th-minute opener before Galli's long strike put the result beyond doubt four minutes after halftime at the stiflingly hot Stade de la Mosson.

Playing in its first World Cup in 20 years, Italy has proven to be one of the revelations of the tournament by making the final eight after having won its group ahead of heavyweights Brazil and Australia.

China had only allowed one goal in its three group stage games but the talented Italian attack broke down the vaunted defense.

Galli scored after coming on to replace striker Cristina Girelli, who walked off the field late in the first half with an apparent leg problem.

Italy will play either Japan or the Netherlands on Saturday in Valenciennes.

