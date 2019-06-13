Women’s World Cup on TV: Teams will be looking for their first win on Thursday

What to watch for in the Women’s World Cup soccer tournament on Thursday:
GROUP C
AUSTRALIA VS. BRAZIL
Where: Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier
Time: 9 a.m., PDT.
TV: Channel 11, Universo
The buzz: Australia blew a first-half lead in its opener and lost to Italy on Barbara Bonansea’s goal in the dying seconds of extra time, leaving it in desperate need of least a point here to have a chance of advancing. Late-game collapses have plagued the Aussies in the Women’s World Cup, with a fifth of the goals they have conceded in tournament play coming in the last 10 minutes of regulation or in injury time. Bonansea’s goal was the ninth Australia has given up under those circumstances. Australia has won all four of its matches with Brazil in the last two years, but the South Americans haven’t lost in Women’s World Cup group play since 1995 — and haven’t conceded a goal in 10 consecutive first-round matches. Brazil beat Jamaica in its opener behind a hat trick from Cristiane and could be even stronger in this one if six-time world player of the year Marta, who missed the Jamaica game, returns from a thigh injury.
GROUP B
SOUTH AFRICA VS. CHINA
Where: Parc des Princes, Paris.
Time: noon PDT.
TV: Channel 11, Universo
The buzz: This is essentially an elimination game since both teams lost their openers and would have a tough time advancing without an impressive win here. South Africa, in its Women’s World Cup debut, briefly led its first game, against Spain, on a goal by former Houston Dash forward Thembi Kgatlana. But Spain rallied for three scores and the win. China, meanwhile, bunkered in against Germany, ceding possession and giving up 18 shots. Only one of those went in but Giulia Gwinn’s second-half goal was enough to give Germany a 1-0 win. China didn’t allow a score to South Africa in four previous meetings, winning all four by a combined 28-0.