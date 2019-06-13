Women’s World Cup on TV: Teams will be looking for their first win on Thursday

The buzz: Australia blew a first-half lead in its opener and lost to Italy on Barbara Bonansea’s goal in the dying seconds of extra time, leaving it in desperate need of least a point here to have a chance of advancing. Late-game collapses have plagued the Aussies in the Women’s World Cup, with a fifth of the goals they have conceded in tournament play coming in the last 10 minutes of regulation or in injury time. Bonansea’s goal was the ninth Australia has given up under those circumstances. Australia has won all four of its matches with Brazil in the last two years, but the South Americans haven’t lost in Women’s World Cup group play since 1995 — and haven’t conceded a goal in 10 consecutive first-round matches. Brazil beat Jamaica in its opener behind a hat trick from Cristiane and could be even stronger in this one if six-time world player of the year Marta, who missed the Jamaica game, returns from a thigh injury.