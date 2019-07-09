Viewership of Women’s World Cup final exceeds 14 million on Fox

Fox reports it also had 2.88 million viewers on Fox Sports 1 for its coverage of the U.S.-Mexico CONCACAF Gold Cup final, which had a 6 p.m. kickoff and was the third major soccer event of the day after ESPN+ and Telemundo televised the Brazil-Peru Copa America final in the midday window. Telemundo, with its KVEA affiliate in L.A., reports 3.1 million TV-only viewers for the Copa America final, the event’s largest draw for the network since the 2007 title match.