LAFC star Carlos Vela retires and becomes first club ambassador

Carlos Vela, the first player signed by LAFC and still the club record-holder in goals, assists, games and minutes played, announced his retirement Tuesday. The team said in announcement that Vela will work with LAFC as its first Black and Gold Ambassador. He will also be honored on Carlos Vela Night at BMO Stadium on Sept. 21.

“Helping to build LAFC and winning trophies for the club is a highlight of my career,” Vela, 36, said in a statement issued by the team. “This club means so much to me and my family, and I am proud of everything we have accomplished together with the great fans of Los Angeles. I am excited to begin this next chapter in my journey here in L.A.”

Vela signed a designated-player contract with LAFC in August 2017, eight months before the team’s first game. He led LAFC to the playoffs in his first season, then set the MLS single-season goal-scoring record with 34 in 2019, when the team won the first of two Supporters’ Shields. Vela was named the league’s MVP that season.

A four-time MLS all-star, Vela played on two MLS Cup teams and made his final appearance for LAFC in the MLS playoffs last November, coming off the bench to play four minutes against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

With 78 goals and 59 assists Vela is one of just 13 players in MLS history to record at least 75 goals and 50 assists and he is the only player to reach those milestones in six seasons.

“From the beginning, Carlos has been more than just a player — he has been the heartbeat, the captain, and the face of LAFC,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said. “Carlos arrived in Los Angeles with a shared vision of building something truly special, and he delivered on that promise in every way.

“Carlos helped make LAFC what it is today.”

Vela entered the Chivas de Guadalajara academy at 13 before moving to Arsenal of the English Premier League. He also played in England with West Bromwich Albion and in Spain with Salamanca and Osasuna before making more than 200 appearances in all competition for Real Sociedad from 2011-17, scoring 72 times.

He played 72 times for the Mexico national team, including in two World Cups, scoring 19 times.