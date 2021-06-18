Galaxy live blog: News, analysis and more as Galaxy prep to host Sounders

Séga Coulibaly part of Galaxy push to add talent from French market

The Galaxy’s Séga Coulibaly, left, talks with Dan Calichman during a training session. (Robert Mora / LA Galaxy)

Séga Coulibaly has been in the U.S. less than a month and has seen just one MLS game in person. Yet that was enough to convince him he made the right move when he left France to join the Galaxy.

“I chose the best option,” said Coulibaly, a defender and former French youth international who played the last three seasons for Nancy in Ligue 2. “In the USA they have good training facilities, good staffs.

“In Europe people think the level is higher but for me, it’s not the truth. They don’t know. They don’t come here.”

Coulibaly did, and he could be rewarded with his MLS debut Saturday when the Galaxy (5-2-0) return from a three-week international break to face the unbeaten Seattle Sounders (5-0-3). The game will be the first since the coronavirus pandemic struck 15 months ago in which a capacity crowd will be allowed at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Coulibaly followed wingers Samuel Grandsir and Kévin Cabral, who have combined for 10 MLS appearances since arriving from France. Midfielder Rayan Raveloson, a Malagasy native who grew up on the French island of Réunion, is finishing his visa paperwork and expected to join the team next week.

Allez Galaxy ✨@waraba45 is ready to suit up for the 💙🤍💛 pic.twitter.com/qZmWO63cYy — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) April 28, 2021

For Galaxy coach Greg Vanney, the team’s French connection is more a sign of MLS maturity than French decline. While top-flight European talent has come to MLS before, the league has often been the place where they end their careers. But that’s not the case with this quartet. Coulibaly, who turned 25 last week, is the oldest of the four, who are all a long way from the finish line.

“That’s a huge statement for our league and for our club,” Vanney said.

“That the Galaxy is a club of choice for players who have the opportunity to potentially play in Europe, [that] they’ve chosen to come here to further their careers is really extraordinary.”

Timing played a big part in that since three of the four players had contracts that expired this season, meaning the Galaxy paid little or nothing in transfer fees. Then there was the devastating economic impact COVID-19 had on the soccer economy, especially in France.

“The big clubs, they can afford to spend. But we’re competing against the middle [clubs] and they can’t spend,” said Jovan Kirovski, the Galaxy’s technical director who scouted the players in France. “We’re getting value. We’re getting players that wouldn’t be available.”

Kevin Cabral, right, goes through a training drill with Séga Coulibaly during a Galaxy workout. (Robert Mora / LA Galaxy)

Vanney didn’t want just players though. After leaving Toronto to take the Galaxy job last winter, he pushed his new team to find players that would complement both his style of play and the culture he was trying to build in the dressing room.

“We looked in Argentina. We looked in Uruguay. We looked in a number of places,” Vanney said.

They eventually found what they were looking for in France, where Vanney spent four years as a player. The country has become an increasingly important target for MLS, which fielded a record 27 players in 2019, three of whom were on a Toronto team Vanney coached to the MLS Cup final.

“The French market is one of the hottest,” Kirovski said. “Some of the best talent in the world is developed in France now. Greg plays a different style than the previous coaches, so those kind of players fit the system and fit his philosophy.

“But it’s not about where they’re from. They just fit.”

Speedy wingers Grandsir, 24, and Cabral, 21, for example, will flank Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, creating room for the Galaxy striker to operate in the middle. Coulibaly provides Vanney with a physical center back while the 24-year-old Raveloson, when he arrives, will give the Galaxy the holding midfielder they lack, allowing captain Jonathan dos Santos to roam box to box and join the attack.

Séga Coulibaly laughs as he runs onto the Galaxy training pitch. (Robert Mora / LA Galaxy)

For Vanney, the foursome’s youth and talent make them the foundation of what he’s trying to build, which is why all four were signed to multiyear deals, with Cabral’s stretching a club-record five seasons.

“We wanted to find players that were not quite in their prime just yet,” the coach said. “We could start to develop the group and bring the group together as they’re entering their prime, which should give us some stability.”

Sacha Kljestan, who speaks fluent French after playing five seasons in Belgium, has helped Vanney translate for his new teammates and said the three who are already here fit in quickly.

“They’re definitely enjoying living in California,” he said. “Off the field, even though they’re still in a hotel and not fully settled, I think they’re really enjoying just the weather and the lifestyle.”

As for what happens on the field, Kljestan said MLS is a step up from France’s second division, where all but Grandsir played this year.

“They’ve proven themselves in Ligue 2 and done really well,” Kljestan said. “Now this is the next step for them in furthering their career. This is the next challenge.”

One Coulibaly said he and his French teammates are embracing.

“I hope we’re going to do great things,” he said. “It was a big move. [But] I want to see other things. I want to improve as a player and as a man.”