Tuesday is Reopening Day! Here’s everything to do under the Southern California sun

JUNE

Opening day brings a patriotic display to Dodger Stadium in March 2018. Will sellout crowds return to Dodger Stadium this week? (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Hot as Blue blazes: The high temperature June 15 in L.A. is forecast to be 96 degrees, and by evening the Dodgers will get a (very) warm welcome from their first capacity crowd in Chavez Ravine since 2019. Gilding the lily ahead of the game against Philadelphia will be Justin Turner bobbleheads. The next night is a Mookie Betts jersey giveaway, then the Dodgers go on the road for a week. Ticket info.

Trout gear but no lunker: The Angels return from the road to begin a series with the Detroit Tigers on June 17 at Angel Stadium, and they are pushing for a sellout. The first 5,000 youths under age 14 get a Mike Trout jersey, and the next night is a Mike Trout bobblehead giveaway. Trout in the flesh, though, is not expected to return from the injured list in time for these games. Ticket info.

Meanwhile, back on the farm: The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the Dodgers’ Class-A affiliate, start a six-game homestand June 15. Not only is the price ($12 to $25) right, but contests between innings and fun promotions such as “bring your dog to the ballpark” on June 16 also will hold your interest. Ticket info.

Clippers could join vaccination nation: Staples Center, which has allowed as many as 7,500 fans into the arena for Clippers playoff games, will expand to its full capacity of 20,000 on June 17 if the Clippers force a Game 6 against Utah. Fans will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test from the previous 72 hours to attend. Ticket info.

Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, site of the 2021 U.S. Open. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

U.S. Open-ness: The PGA U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, June 17-20, is sold out, but tickets can be found on the secondary market. Officials say they “will welcome a limited number of fans” because of the reopening. The crowd will be smaller — with about 70,000 tickets sold — than the last time the Open was at Torrey Pines in 2008, when nearly 300,000 fans attended. Ticket info.

Sparks fly: The Sparks begin a homestand at the L.A. Convention Center with games against the Phoenix Mercury on June 16 and 18, followed by home games June 20 against the New York Liberty and June 24 versus the Washington Mystics. Ticket info.

Teen tenacity: Most high school sporting events were attended only by parents this spring, but Cal State Fullerton’s Goodwin Field and Long Beach Blair Field should be rocking with fans during the Southern Section baseball championship games June 18-19.

LAFC fans cheer before a game against the Galaxy at Banc of California Stadium in 2019. (Harry How / Getty Images)

Just kicking around: The Galaxy and LAFC both play at home June 19. The Galaxy plays Seattle at 27,000-seat Dignity Health Sports Park while LAFC faces Houston at the 22,000-seat Banc of California Stadium. Both are expected to be raucous affairs with the stands at least close to full. Galaxy ticket info; LAFC ticket info.

Return of a tradition: The Drew League, billed as the No. 1 pro-am basketball league anywhere since 1973, resumes June 19 — Juneteenth! Games will be held at St. John Bosco High in Bellflower because gyms at L.A. Unified schools remain closed.

JULY

UCLA and Utah tip off at Pauley Pavilion on Dec. 31, 2020. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Star-studded pickup action: Another hoops tradition is NBA and college players convening for informal pickup games throughout the summer at the UCLA men’s gym. Four years ago, a couple of UCLA players beat a team that boasted LeBron James.

Seven-on-seven heaven: High school seven-on-seven passing tournaments can be hugely entertaining, and the best one will be held July 3 at Huntington Beach Edison High. It will feature 20 teams, including powerhouses St. John Bosco and Mater Dei.

Off and running: Turf, meet surf, meet spectators, meet betting windows. Del Mar’s signature summer horse racing meeting opens July 16. The track will open to its full 44,000-person capacity, and tickets must be bought in advance. So, Del Mar should be rocking for the Breeders’ Cup on Nov. 5-6. Santa Anita concludes its meet June 20, and the track may increase capacity for the last few days. Ticket info.

AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER

Surfing fans watch the the 2019 U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Chairmen of the board: The U.S. Open of Surfing, billed as “the largest professional action sports competition and festival in the world,” returns after a one-year hiatus at the famed south side of the Huntington Beach Pier Aug. 2-8. Ticket information is not yet available.

We’re talkin’ about practice: The Rams and Chargers meet in an NFL exhibition Aug. 14 at SoFi Stadium. The Rams open the regular season Sept. 12 against the Bears at SoFi and the Chargers’ first regular-season home game is Sept. 19 against the Cowboys. Ticket info.

Border battle: The Major League Soccer all-star game will pit MLS all-stars against those from Liga MX on Aug. 25 at Banc of California Stadium. It will be the first time the rival leagues from the U.S. and Mexico will go head-to-head. Ticket info.

Barbecue, beer and jollity: Tailgating was sorely missed last fall, so expect packed parking lots and tons of fun at the Coliseum for USC games and the Rose Bowl for UCLA games. The Bruins open at home against Hawaii on Aug. 28, and the Trojans host San Jose State on Sept. 4.

Left turns and pit stops: It’s a bit of a drive, but the closest NASCAR race this season will be the South Point 400 on Sept. 26 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Buffets are opening on the Strip, so there’s that too. Ticket info.

Get your motor running: Motocross can be exciting — if dusty — for spectators. The closest big-time event will be the Pala National Motocross Race on Sept. 4 at Fox Raceway off Interstate 15 about 10 miles south of Temecula. Ticket info.