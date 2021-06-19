LAFC live blog: News, analysis and more as LAFC preps to host Dynamo

LAFC eager to welcome back 3252 at full roar, regain homefield edge

LAFC fans cheer during a 2019 match against FC Cincinnati at Banc of California Stadium. The stadium will be open to full capacity Saturday for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Harry How / Getty Images)

The tireless LAFC fans who fill the noisy north end of Banc of California Stadium are known collectively as the 3252, ostensibly because that’s the number of seats in the grandstand.

Consider that a rough estimate.

The real reason is the numbers add up to 12, making the supporters in the north end and throughout the stadium the team’s 12th man. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, LAFC was playing a man down.

On Saturday, the team will return to full strength for the first time in more than 15 months. With restrictions on social distancing lifted, a crowd of about 22,000 was expected to fill the Banc for LAFC’s match with the Houston Dynamo.

The reunion is a welcome one.

“The feeling we all get when walk in, when we look into the stands and see our supporters and feel their passion and feel how much they are always there for us. It’s been a long time,” said coach Bob Bradley, who in recent weeks revived those memories by showing his team video of a packed stadium.

Back to this. 🔋🔊



Starting June 19th the Banc is back at full capacity. #LAFC



pic.twitter.com/kY3vT7aciI — LAFC (@LAFC) June 10, 2021

“There’s always that extra-special feeling when the supporters are there behind you. They’re doing everything to lift the group, challenge the group.”

Since it entered the league in 2018 no MLS team has benefitted from its home supporters more than LAFC, which sold out its first 36 regular-season games at Banc of California Stadium and lost just two of them.

Then COVID-19 hit, forcing the team to play before empty seats or in a stadium less than half full and LAFC lost three of its next 13 matches.

Some of that had to do with the absence of either Carlos Vela or Diego Rossi, the last two league scoring champions. Because of injuries, the pair started just four of those 13 matches together.

But defender Tristan Blackmon said Thursday the impact the fans have is real, even if he can’t define it.

“It’s hard to put a pinpoint on it,” he said. “It’s just the energy they bring. If you’re feeling tired and you hear them cheering, it’s like an energy boost. It’s hard to say or put into words unless you actually feel it.”

Galaxy soccer players gather in empty Banc of California Stadium before facing LAFC on Aug. 22. LAFC lost a potent home advantage when fans were not allowed to attend matches during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

However some fans admitted they were a bit anxious about going shoulder to shoulder again with the people on both sides of them – not because they feared COVID-19, but because it felt strange.

“I haven’t been to a sports game since March 2020. I’m feeling OK about it since I’m double vaxed,” LAFC fan Garrett Rodriguez said before Saturday’s game.

It was “a bit weird with the crowd. I’m excited but nervous,” he added.

He wasn’t alone. Rodriguez quizzed more than 120 fellow supporters on social media and found more than a quarter of them were either uncomfortable or uncertain about returning to a full stadium.

Others stayed away completely. Meg Wallace, a season-ticket holder in the south end from LAFC’s inception, attended one game with a limited, socially distanced crowd this year but planned to skip Saturday’s match even though she’s been vaccinated.

“I’m not ready to be at full capacity with no distancing and no masks,” she said. “Also, this is kind of cynical, but the whole rely on the honor system for non-vaccinated people to wear a mask seems like a recipe for disaster.

“... We’re sitting it out for a little while more to at least see what happens.”

Bradley said he understands the anxiety but hopes that feeling will fade as life returns to what passed for normal before the coronavirus struck. LAFC, after all, needs the help. At 2-3-2, it entered the weekend ninth in the 13-team Western Conference, one point out of a playoff spot and two points out of the cellar.