Meet the 2021 LAFC team

Tristan Blackmon (LAFC)

Number: 27

Position: Defender

Age: 24

Country: U.S.

After an inconsistent regular season during which he was slowed by a hamstring injury while shuttling between center back and outside back, Blackmon moved to right back for the Champions League and was outstanding, earning his first national team call-up. He will likely compete with Kim Moon-hwan for minutes at outside back but could provide depth in the center as well.