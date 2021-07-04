José Cifuentes’ goal lifts LAFC to road win over Real Salt Lake

José Cifuentes came off the bench in the second half and helped showcase LAFC’s improved fluidity with the ball.
After injury issues hindered LAFC’s momentum and development, the team had its top players available against Real Salt Lake Saturday night.
LAFC used four passes to set up Cifuentes open at the top of the box and he easily put away the game winner during a 1-0 victory at Rio Tinto Stadium.
José Cifuentes lifts LAFC to 1-0 victory over Real Salt Lake
SANDY, Utah — José Cifuentes scored in the 69th minute and LAFC beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 on Saturday night for its first road victory of the season.
Cifuentes finished Eddie Segura’s cross from just behind the penalty spot into the right corner. Carlos Vela played a heel flick to Segura to get him an opening on the right side.
Three minutes later, Segura made the defensive play of the match for LAFC (4-4-3), clearing off the line a prime scoring chance for Rubio Rubin.
Real Salt Lake (3-3-4) was shut out for the second time this season.
Cifuentes comes off bench, scores for LAFC
LAFC used four passes, including one off a back heel, to set up José Cifuentes in the top center of the box. Two minutes after coming off the bench, Cifuentes punched home the uncontested goal to give LAFC a 1-0 lead over Real Salt Lake in the 69th minute.
Real Salt could not find the equalizer and LAFC earned the road win.
Watch every goal LAFC has scored so far this season
LAFC and Real Salt Lake are scoreless early. While you wait for first goal, watch every goal LAFC has scored so far this season.
Carlos Vela, Diego Rossi anchor LAFC lineup against Real Salt Lake
LAFC has its top playmakers in the starting lineup for Saturday’s match at Real Salt Lake.
Cory Baird, who has three goals for LAFC this season, returns to Rio Tinto Stadium as an visitor for the first time. He played for RSL during his first three MLS season.
Why hasn’t Carlos Vela been called up by the Mexican national team?
The last time Mexican national team coach Tata Martino worked with an MLS scoring leader, he was managing Josef Martínez and Atlanta United to a league title.
That was in December 2018. A month later, he took over the Mexican national team and he hasn’t looked back, losing three times in 28 games and capturing a CONCACAF Gold Cup. And he’s done that without LAFC’s Carlos Vela, the man who eclipsed Martínez’s MLS scoring record, and with little help from the Galaxy’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, the league’s current leader in goals.
Vela repeatedly has said he’s no longer interested in playing for the national team, while Hernández was last invited 22 months ago. That doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon since the Mexican team that opened training in Southern California on Monday included Galaxy teammates Jonathan dos Santos and Efraín Álvarez but not Hernández.