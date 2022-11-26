Mexico vs. Argentina: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

‘He always shows up.’ How Memo Ochoa became Mexico’s consistent World Cup hero

Mexico goalkeeper Memo Ochoa saves a penalty kick from Poland’s Robert Lewandowski during a World cup Group C match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday. (Themba Hadebe / Associated Press)

DOHA, Qatar — If someone were to put together a highlight reel of Mexico’s performances in the last three World Cups, it would include a lot of footage of goalkeeper Memo Ochoa.

There he was in 2014, making six saves — including two on close-in headers from Neymar and Thiago Silva — in a scoreless draw with Brazil. There he was in 2018, standing on his head in Russia to make nine saves against defending champion Germany in a 1-0 win. And finally, there he was Tuesday in Qatar, making a diving stop on Robert Lewandowski’s second-half penalty kick to earn Mexico a point in a scoreless draw with Poland.

“When we need Memo, he always shows up,” defender Jorge Sanchez said.

