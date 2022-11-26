Mexico vs. Argentina: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

‘He always shows up.’ How Memo Ochoa became Mexico’s consistent World Cup hero
DOHA, Qatar — If someone were to put together a highlight reel of Mexico’s performances in the last three World Cups, it would include a lot of footage of goalkeeper Memo Ochoa.
There he was in 2014, making six saves — including two on close-in headers from Neymar and Thiago Silva — in a scoreless draw with Brazil. There he was in 2018, standing on his head in Russia to make nine saves against defending champion Germany in a 1-0 win. And finally, there he was Tuesday in Qatar, making a diving stop on Robert Lewandowski’s second-half penalty kick to earn Mexico a point in a scoreless draw with Poland.
“When we need Memo, he always shows up,” defender Jorge Sanchez said.
Mexico, Argentina fans descend on Lusail Iconic Stadium
Mexico’s World Cup opener against Poland felt like a home match, with El Tri fans taking over the stadium.
Times en Español reporters Eduard Cauich and Jed El Reda have found rowdy supporters of Argentina and Mexico headed into Lusail Iconic Stadium, suggesting the volume will be more evenly matched in support of the teams.
Mexico fans were fired up to be in Qatar before the first match, as you can see in this video produced by Cauich:
El Reda captured these Argentina fans invoking national hero Diego Maradona ahead of the Mexico match today.
Cauich and El Reda found Mexico fans heading to today’s match. In this interview, Daniel González Pérez, of Veracruz, Mexico, arrived at the stadium with a doll named Lele to support Mexico. He started the tradition during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
And this couple came from Tamaulipas, Mexico, to support El Tri.
‘Memo’s save gave us life’: How Mexico’s Ochoa shut out Robert Lewandowski and Poland
DOHA, Qatar — When Robert Lewandowski retires, he’ll be remembered as one of the greatest players of his generation, a seven-time Bundesliga scoring champion and two-time FIFA world player of the year.
He’ll also be remembered for Tuesday.
If Memo Ochoa ever retires, which is by no means certain, he’ll be remembered as a steady club player who won a league championship in his first season as a starter and hasn’t done it again.
He’ll also be remembered for Tuesday.
With a World Cup game hanging in the balance, Ochoa rose to the occasion and Lewandowski did not, the Mexican goalkeeper making a spectacular save on the Polish captain’s penalty shot to preserve a 0-0 draw before a festive and overwhelmingly pro-Mexico crowd of 39,369 at Doha’s Stadium 974.