World Cup: Mexico vs. Poland live updates, start time and analysis

A guide to the eight stadiums hosting games at the 2022 World Cup
One stadium looks like a boat, another like a giant Bedouin tent. One was built with 974 shipping containers.
Qatar’s World Cup venues are as spectacular as the tournament they will host. And though the combined price tag for building or refurbishing all eight stadiums was less than what Stan Kroenke paid for SoFi Stadium alone, the cost of construction was enormously high in human terms.
A detailed analysis by the Guardian found the deaths of 37 workers were directly linked to stadium construction, part of a grim toll of more than 6,500 migrant laborers who died between 2011 and 2020, many while helping build World Cup infrastructure. The low cost of stadium construction reflects the even lower cost of labor in Qatar.
Mexico’s Uriel Antuna never forgets his meteoric soccer rise started with help
DOHA, Qatar — Soccer has taken Uriel Antuna to places he never imagined. To the medal stand at the Tokyo Olympics. To clubs in the Netherlands, England and the U.S. Now to Qatar, where he’ll likely make his World Cup debut Tuesday when Mexico opens group play against Poland.
“Very happy to be achieving a dream that I set for myself from a very young age,” he said in Spanish.
Yet no matter how far he’s roamed and how high he’s climbed, Antuna has never forgotten where he came from and who helped him.
“My parents, my grandparents have always instilled that in me since they were the first people who were with me,” he said.
They weren’t the only ones. If it takes a village to raise a child, it can take considerably more than that to raise a World Cup soccer player. Which is why Antuna makes it a point to go back to the city where he grew up and to Santos Laguna, the Mexican club that gave him his start, to mentor kids who, like him, have a dream but little else in their lives.
Christian Pulisic’s heroics can’t save U.S. from disappointing World Cup start
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The enduring image of the national team’s failure to qualify for the last World Cup was of Christian Pulisic, his uniform stained with grass and dirt, squatting in the middle of the field with his head in his hand in frustration. As a result, getting the U.S. to Qatar this fall probably meant more to Pulisic than any other player.
“He’s one of the people that really felt the heartbreak back in 2017,” goalkeeper Matt Turner said.
In a World Cup debut Monday that was delayed four years, Pulisic put in a heroic effort only to be frustrated yet again when a late penalty-kick goal allowed Wales to steal two points with a 1-1 draw.
“A little disappointed with how the game played out,” said defender Walker Zimmerman, whose foul in the box led to Gareth Bale‘s goal in the 82nd minute. “Being in a position with less than 15 minutes left to walk away with three points, it feels like we could have deserved a little bit more.”
Political protests flare in Qatar despite FIFA’s efforts otherwise
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — FIFA president Gianni Infantino has asked for the focus at the World Cup to remain on soccer. But the game took a backseat to politics again Monday when FIFA threatened to sanction players wearing rainbow-colored armbands in support of the LGBTQ community while Iran’s players refused to sing their country’s national anthem before their opening game with England.
The captains of seven European teams said they intended to wear armbands sporting the heart-shaped logo of the OneLove movement, which promotes inclusion and diversity in soccer and society. UEFA allowed teams to use the armbands in the latest round of Nations League games in September, but the decision to wear them in Qatar, where same-sex relationships are banned, was widely viewed as a form of protest.
As a result, just hours before England kicked off against Iran, becoming the first European team to take the field in Qatar, global soccer’s governing body issued a statement saying players not wearing armbands provided by FIFA would be given a yellow card.
Breaking down the Mexico vs. Poland World Cup matchup
Group C: Mexico vs. Poland
Where: Stadium 974
Time: 8 a.m. PST
TV: Fox, Telemundo, Peacock
The buzz: Robert Lewandowski, the two-time reigning world player of the year, is on the short list of best players never to make it beyond World Cup group play since Poland got bounced in the first round four years ago.
Poland did no better in the last Euros, failing to win a game. But a victory over Mexico would give it an inside track at the knockout rounds here.
This is also a game El Tri can’t afford to lose and it has the second-oldest team in Qatar, one relying on a 37-year-old goalkeeper in Memo Ochoa, a 36-year-old captain in Andres Guardado and 31-year-old forward in Raúl Jiménez, who has played just 45 minutes since August while dealing with a groin injury.