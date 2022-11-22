World Cup: Mexico vs. Poland live updates, start time and analysis

Mexico’s Uriel Antuna never forgets his meteoric soccer rise started with help

Mexico’s Uriel Antuna warms up before an international friendly match against Iraq in Spain on Nov. 9. (Joan Monfort / Associated Press)

DOHA, Qatar — Soccer has taken Uriel Antuna to places he never imagined. To the medal stand at the Tokyo Olympics. To clubs in the Netherlands, England and the U.S. Now to Qatar, where he’ll likely make his World Cup debut Tuesday when Mexico opens group play against Poland.

“Very happy to be achieving a dream that I set for myself from a very young age,” he said in Spanish.

Yet no matter how far he’s roamed and how high he’s climbed, Antuna has never forgotten where he came from and who helped him.

“My parents, my grandparents have always instilled that in me since they were the first people who were with me,” he said.

They weren’t the only ones. If it takes a village to raise a child, it can take considerably more than that to raise a World Cup soccer player. Which is why Antuna makes it a point to go back to the city where he grew up and to Santos Laguna, the Mexican club that gave him his start, to mentor kids who, like him, have a dream but little else in their lives.

