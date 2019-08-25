Carlos Vela exits with injury as LAFC and Galaxy play El Trafico rivalry to a tie

The MLS standings and statistics show that LAFC and its captain, Carlos Vela, are the best in the league. But whenever they meet their cross-town rivals the scoreboard tells another story – as it did Sunday when the Galaxy withstood a furious second-half rally to earn a 3-3 tie before a raucous crowd of more than 22,000 at Banc of California Stadium.

LAFC has the best record in the league over the last two seasons but it’s winless in five games with the Galaxy. And once again it was Zlatan Ibrahimovic who kept it that way, scoring twice in the first 16 minutes to give Galaxy a lead LAFC couldn’t overcome.

It wasn’t for a lack of trying, though, with LAFC outshooting the Galaxy 27-9, putting 10 of those on goal. They also controlled the ball for two-thirds of the game. But on the scoreboard, the numbers were even.

And the tie could prove costly for LAFC, which lost Vela, the league’s leading scorer to a hamstring injury in the 61st minute, eight minutes after he scored what proved to be the game’s final goal.

The substitution appeared to pain Vela more than his hamstring did, however, with the LAFC captain gesturing angrily at coach Bob Bradley, then punching at a row of red water bottles behind the bench.

Vela has scored or assisted on 42 of LAFC’s 74 goals this season, so losing him for an extended period could prove devastating. Vela is expected to undergo an MRI exam on Monday.