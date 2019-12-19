MLS releases 2020 schedule; LAFC and Galaxy face off in May and August

The Galaxy open the 2020 Major League Soccer season Feb. 29 at Houston and LAFC starts at home a day later against Inter Miami, an expansion team owned by David Beckham.

LAFC will play its first three games at home and won’t play away from Banc of California until April. However, it will play 10 of its final 16 regular-season games on the road, including four consecutively in July that will take the team to Minnesota, New York, Nashville and Seattle in less than two weeks.

The Galaxy have two three-game road trips, one in April and another in late spring.

The Southern California rivals will meet twice: May 16 at Banc of California Stadium and Aug. 23 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

With the addition of Miami and Nashville increasing the league to 26 teams, LAFC and the Galaxy will play an unbalanced 34-game schedule, meeting all 12 Western Conference teams twice, home and away, but playing just 10 of the 13 Eastern Conference teams. LAFC will not play Toronto, an MLS Cup finalist in 2019, Columbus or Orlando City. The Galaxy will miss Columbus, Montreal and New England.

LAFC schedule

March 1, vs. Miami; March 8, vs. Philadelphia; March 22, vs. Portland; April 4, at Dallas; April 11, at Vancouver; April 18, vs. Salt Lake; April 25, at Chicago; May 2, vs. Kansas City; May 9, at San Jose; May 16, vs. Galaxy; May 24, vs. New York City; May 30, vs. Houston; June 13, at Colorado; June 17, vs. Minnesota; June 20, at Montreal; June 27, vs. Nashville; July 5, at Kansas City; July 8, vs. Colorado; July 12, at Minnesota; July 19, at New York Red Bulls; July 22, at Nashville; July 25, at Seattle; Aug. 2, vs. Seattle; Aug. 7, vs. New England; Aug. 12, at Cincinnati; Aug. 16, at Atlanta; Aug. 23, at Galaxy; Aug. 26, vs. Vancouver; Aug. 30, at Portland; Sept. 11, vs. Dallas; Sept. 16, at Houston; Sept. 20, vs. D.C. United; Sept 26, vs. San Jose; Oct. 4, at Salt Lake.

Galaxy schedule

Feb. 29, at Houston; March 7, vs. Vancouver; March 14, at Miami; March 22, vs. Orlando; April 4, vs. Kansas City;

April 11, at Minnesota; April 15, at Philadelphia; April 18, at Toronto; April 25, vs. Houston; May 2, at Portland; May 6, at Colorado; May 10, vs. New York Red Bulls; May 16, at LAFC; May 23, at Salt Lake; May 27, vs. D.C. United; May 31, vs. Minnesota; June 13, vs. San Jose; June 17, at Kansas City; June 21, vs. Seattle; June 27, at San Jose (Stanford Stadium); July 1, vs. Nashville; July 4, vs. Salt Lake; July 11, at Dallas; July 18, vs. Atlanta; July 25, at Vancouver; Aug. 2, vs. Portland; Aug. 9, at Chicago; Aug. 15, vs. Cincinnati; Aug. 23, vs. LAFC; Aug. 30, at New York City; Sept. 13, at Seattle; Sept. 19, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26, at Nashville; Oct. 4, vs. Dallas.