Soccer on TV: Bundesliga will have the spotlight all to itself again this weekend

The Bundesliga became the first major European soccer league to play a game in more than two months when it returned to the field last week, and it was welcomed back with record ratings on both FS1 and UniMas.

The German league will have the spotlight all to itself again this weekend with seven of its nine games on U.S. television, beginning Friday with the Berlin derby between Hertha and Union (FS2, Fox Deportes, 11:30 a.m. PT). On Saturday, Borussia Monchengladbach will play host to Bayer Leverkusen (FS2, Fox Deportes, 6:30 a.m. PT), second-place Borussia Dortmund will travel to Wolfsburg (FS1, TUDN, UniMas, 6:30 p.m. PT) and league-leading Bayern Munich, unbeaten in 12 straight league matches, will welcome Frankfurt (FS1, Fox Deportes, 9:30 a.m. PT).

Sunday’s early game features Augsburg at Schalke (FS1, TUDN, 4:30 a.m. PT). Later in the day Leipzig travels to Mainz (FS1, Fox Deportes, 6:30 a.m. PT), and Dusseldorf, in danger of being relegated, plays at mid-table Cologne (FS1, TUDN, 9 a.m. PT).