Galaxy restores its SoCal soccer supremacy with another win over LAFC

Last year LAFC was the best team in Major League Soccer history, breaking the records for most points in a season and biggest goal differential, and tying the mark for most goals.

This season it’s not even the best team in Southern California. That honor goes to the Galaxy, which Sunday rode a second-half goal from Cristian Pavón, two from Sebastian Lletget and a seven-save night from goalkeeper David Bingham to a 3-0 win, its second over LAFC in 15 days.

Only one other MLS team — Sporting Kansas City in 2018 — has beaten LAFC twice in the same season. The Galaxy have beaten their neighborhood rivals twice in two weeks.

No other team has beaten LAFC as many as three times in the franchise’s short history. The Galaxy have done that four times and now lead it in the Western Conference standings for just the second time since LAFC entered the league.

Advertisement

If that’s not enough, Sunday’s victory was also the Galaxy’s fourth in a row, their longest winning streak in more than a year. And it came in a game in which they were outshot, out-possessed and at times outplayed, especially in a scoreless first half in which LAFC wasted numerous chances.

The fake crowd noise pumped through the lifeless stadium did little to mimic the electric atmosphere of past editions of the rivalry, known as El Tráfico. And without the fans the only traffic for much of Sunday’s opening half was in front of the Galaxy goal, where LAFC piled up a 14-1 edge in shots, seven of those on goal.

Which isn’t to say there was none of the bite associated with the rivalry. LAFC’s Latif Blessing — who had his hands full with Pavón early in the game when he drew a yellow card in the 19th minute — undercut Pavón on a hard challenge minutes later.

Advertisement

Pavón had the last laugh, though, opening the scoring in the 51st minute after ran down Emiliano Insúa’s a soft pass up the left wing at the edge of the penalty area. When LAFC keeper Pablo Sisniega came way off his line to challenge Pavón, he chipped a shot over his head and into the center of the net for his fifth goal in six games.

Two minutes later Mark-Anthony Kaye came in hard on the Galaxy’s Julian Araujo, catching him on the ankle with his cleats to draw a red card and leaving LAFC to play a man down the rest of the way.

That helped the Galaxy double their advantage in the 73rd minute on a well-designed set piece that saw Pavón send a low free kick to the penalty spot for Lletget, who spun with his first touch and sent the ball just inside the near post.

Lletget capped the scoring 10 minutes later on a brilliant bicycle kick, leaping into the air with his back to the goal to one-hop in a cross from Rolf Feltscher with his right foot. The goal was his third in the Galaxy’s four-game win streak.

Advertisement

LAFC found huge pockets of space in the Galaxy defense early but lost two good scoring opportunities to offside calls and saw two others thwarted on excellent saves by Bingham, two of a season-high seven he made in extending his scoreless streak against LAFC to 180 minutes. He is the only keeper to shut out LAFC more than once.