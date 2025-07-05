LAFC’s game against Austin FC postponed because of inclement weather

The Major League Soccer game between LAFC and Austin FC was postponed Saturday because of inclement weather.

“The decision was made due to severe weather impacting the safety of travel in Central Texas and with guidance from relevant local authorities,” Austin FC said in a statement.

A new date for the match at Q2 Stadium will be announced at a later date.

In the statement, Austin also expressed sympathy for those affected by flooding in the state, which has claimed the lives of at least 32 people. There are also 27 children missing from a summer camp.

“Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and neighbors who have lost their lives, and we urge that those who are able find their way to safety,” the club said. “We also want to express our gratitude and respect for those who are responding to the crisis with life saving measures.”