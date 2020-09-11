Next phase of MLS schedule has Galaxy traveling to Salt Lake, LAFC to Seattle

Major League Soccer announced the next phase of its regular season Friday, one that has the Galaxy playing at home against the Colorado Rapids Sept. 19 and the Seattle Sounders on Sept. 27. In between, the Galaxy will play a road match at Real Salt Lake on Sept. 23.

LAFC will make its second trip to Seattle in three weeks to play the Sounders on Sept. 18 ahead of home dates with Vancouver (Sept. 23) and San Jose (Sept. 27).

MLS suspended its schedule in early March after two games because of COVID-19. The league resumed play with the MLS Is Back tournament in Florida in July and August before teams returned to their home cities last month for the first phase of an 18-game conclusion to the regular season.

But coronavirus-related travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada prevented cross-border trips, limiting Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal to games against one another. In the second phase of the regular-season return, those teams will move temporarily to the U.S. with Montreal relocating to Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., Toronto playing at Rentschler Field in Hartford, Conn., and Vancouver sharing Portland’s Providence Park with the Timbers.

Each team will play one game in their temporary home and two games on the road.

COVID-19 also forced Major League Baseball to move its Canadian franchise, the Toronto Blue Jays, to the U.S. The Blue Jays are playing home games this season in Buffalo, N.Y.

In the first six-game phase of its return to play, MLS limited teams to games against close geographical rivals so that road trips would not require overnight stays.

MLS will announce the next phase of its regular season later this month. With the two games played last winter, the three games each team played in Florida and the 18-game summer-fall finish, this year’s regular season, which will end in early November, will have just 23 fixtures, making its the shortest in MLS history.

Eight of the 12 teams in the Western Conference will qualify for the playoffs as will 10 of the 14 teams in the Eastern Conference. The MLS Cup final is scheduled for Dec. 12, the latest the league championship game has been played.