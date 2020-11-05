Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget added to U.S. men’s soccer roster for friendlies
Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget has been added to the national team roster for friendlies with Wales and Panama, replacing Josh Sargent, who was withdrawn when his club team, Werder Bremen, refused to release him because of COVID-19 quarantine regulations in Germany.
Lletget is the only MLS player named to the 23-man U.S. roster, which will begin gathering in Wales on Sunday. As a result, Lletget will miss the Galaxy’s final regular-season game this weekend in Portland.
USMNT’s coach Gregg Berhalter announces the roster for the team’s Nov. 10 friendly against Wales.
The national team, which hasn’t trained or played together since Feb. 1, will face Wales on Nov. 12 in Swansea and Panama four days later in Wiener Neustadt, Austria.
Lletget, 28, who has two goals in 14 appearances with the national team, is second on the Galaxy with six goals and four assists in 21 games this season.
All about the beautiful game
Go inside the L.A. pro soccer scene and beyond in Kevin Baxter's weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.