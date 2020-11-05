Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget added to U.S. men’s soccer roster for friendlies

Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget has been added to the national team roster for friendlies with Wales and Panama, replacing Josh Sargent, who was withdrawn when his club team, Werder Bremen, refused to release him because of COVID-19 quarantine regulations in Germany.

Lletget is the only MLS player named to the 23-man U.S. roster, which will begin gathering in Wales on Sunday. As a result, Lletget will miss the Galaxy’s final regular-season game this weekend in Portland.

The national team, which hasn’t trained or played together since Feb. 1, will face Wales on Nov. 12 in Swansea and Panama four days later in Wiener Neustadt, Austria.

Lletget, 28, who has two goals in 14 appearances with the national team, is second on the Galaxy with six goals and four assists in 21 games this season.