Soccer to watch on TV: Der Klassiker and Manchester Derby pit teams on a roll

The Bundesliga returns to broadcast TV with Der Klassiker between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich while in the Premier League the Manchester Derby will feature a rare matchup between the top two teams in the table, highlighting this weekend’s televised soccer action from Europe.

Bundesliga: Viewers who don’t subscribe to streaming services such as ESPN+ will have a chance to see the reigning German and European champions Saturday when Bayern Munich (16-3-4) meets visiting Borussia Dortmund (12-8-3) on Ch. 7 and ESPN Deportes (9:30 a.m.). The game also will match Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, Europe’s most deadly striker with 28 goals in 22 league matches, against Dortmund’s Gio Reyna, the U.S. teenager who has three Bundesliga goals and four assists this season.

EPL: All kinds of streaks will be on the line in Sunday’s Manchester Derby, with first-place City (20-2-5) meeting second-place United (14-4-9) at Etihad Stadium (NBCSN, Telemundo, 8:30 a.m. PT). Not only will the game mark just the seventh time in Premier League history that Derby has matched the top two teams in the table, but for City, unbeaten in its last 28 matches in all competition, a win or draw would set a club record for consecutive games without a loss. That unbeaten streak includes 21 straight wins for a City team that hasn’t even trailed in its last 19 Premier League games. Man United, on the other hand, hasn’t lost on the road this season, going 8-0-6. But the Reds have scored just once in their last four away games, dating to mid-January. The teams played to a scoreless draw in their first meeting at Old Trafford in December. City allowed single goals in its last two EPL games, the first time it’s been scored on in consecutive league matches since the first week of October.

