MLS suspends Galaxy’s Sebastian Lletget for homophobic slur

Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for using an anti-gay slur in an Instagram post. MLS will also require Lletget to attend diversity, equity and inclusion training.

The suspension follows a two-week league investigation into the incident, which began after Lletget posted, then took down, a video that showed him sneaking up behind teammate Julian Araujo and using the epithet, apparently as a prank. Araujo also posted and removed the video.

Lletget, who cooperated with the investigation, according to the league, has taken responsibility for his actions and repeatedly apologized, once breaking down on a conference call with national reporters when the subject came up.

Advertisement

“I take full responsibility and ownership on what was an extremely poor and ill-thought phrase and have no excuse for my actions,” he said in a statement. “I am sorry and know the pain that this term has caused for so many.”

The league said it has a “zero-tolerance policy” regarding racist or homophobic language and conduct.

However, the timing and length of Lletget’s suspension raises questions of their own. In past cases of players using anti-gay slurs in games, MLS quickly handed out three-game suspensions and fines. In this case, the league waited two weeks before taking action, allowing Lletget, who also plays for the U.S. national team, to participate in the team’s season-opening win over Inter Miami last week.

That game was broadcast on network TV, drawing record ratings for an MLS opener on ABC, and Lletget’s girlfriend, pop star Becky G., performed the national anthem before kickoff.

The suspension announced Friday means he will miss Sunday’s home game with the New York Red Bulls and next week’s match in Seattle, both of which be shown on cable TV. He will return in time for the Galaxy’s next network game, against LAFC on Fox.

One reason for a delay could be the MLS appeals process, which allows the Galaxy, Lletget and the league’s players association to question the penalty.