Meet the young stars of Mexican, U.S. men’s national soccer teams

Roberto Alvarado, 22, MF, Cruz Azul (Liga MX) ... Has appeared in 20 games for Mexico, including all six of El Tri’s matches in the last Gold Cup. ... Has three international goals. ... Helped Mexico qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Games.

Edson Alvarez, 23, D, Ajax (Eredivisie) ... Has made 35 appearances with the senior national team. ... Started three of Mexico’s four games in the 2018 World Cup and nine of Mexico’s last 10 Gold Cup matches. ... Played on consecutive league champions with Ajax, for which he has made 10 Champions League appearances. ... One of four under-24 players on the Nations League roster.

Uriel Antuna, 23, MF Guadalajara (Liga MX) ... Former Galaxy midfielder… Has played 16 times for the national team, picking up three goals and an assist in his first competitive game in 2019. ... Scored three times for Mexico in the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament, including the only goal in a 1-0 win over the U.S.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mexico’s Uriel Antuna celebrates after scoring against Honduras from the penalty spot during the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying final in Guadalajara, Mexico, on March 30. (Fernando Llano / Associated Press)

Gerardo Arteaga, 22, D, Genk (Belgium) ... Has played seven times for the senior national team. ... Made his professional debut for Santos Laguna as a 16-year-old and appeared in 19 games in his first season in Belgium.

Sebastian Cordova, 23, MF, América (Liga MX) ... Has played six times for the senior national team, scoring twice. ... Led the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament with four goals, helping Mexico earn a berth in Tokyo.

Diego Lainez, 20, MF, Betis (La Liga) … Made his first international start against the U.S. in 2018, the second of nine international appearances. ... His only international goal was a game-tying score in the final four minutes of a 2-2 draw with Algeria in 2020. ... Made his professional debut for América at 16 and then jumped to Betis two years later on a $15.4-million transfer, becoming the youngest Mexican player to emigrate from Liga MX.

Jose Juan Macias, 21, F, Guadalajara (Liga MX) ... Has four goals in five games with the national team. ... Saved Mexico with a game-tying score in the final nine minutes of regulation in the championship game of the Olympic qualifying tournament. ... Won the CONCACAF Champions League in Guadalajara in 2018.

Advertisement

Jorge Sanchez, 23, D, América (Liga MX) ... Has 12 appearances with the national team. ... Has won three leagues titles in Liga MX. ... Played in both of Mexico’s first two games this season.

Johan Vásquez, 22, D, Tigres, (Liga MX) ... His only international appearance was a 27-minute stint off the bench in a 2019 friendly with Trinidad & Tobago. ... Won the CONCACAF Champions League with Monterrey in 2019. ... Scored Mexico’s penultimate goal in the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying competition, making the all-tournament team.

Alexis Vega, 23, F, Guadalajara (Liga MX) … Made the first of seven appearances with the national team in 2019. ... Scored his only senior international goal that summer against Cuba in the Gold Cup. ... Converted the winning penalty kick in the championship of the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament, where he was named best player.