Galaxy continue signing spree, add defender Niko Hamalainen to bolster roster

Galaxy midfielder Joe Corona (14) and LAFC midfielder Niko Hamalainen (12) vie for the ball
Niko Hamalainen, right, previously appeared in three games for LAFC. The Galaxy acquired Hamalainen via a five-month loan.
(Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)
By Kevin BaxterStaff Writer 
The Galaxy’s spree of European acquisitions continued Friday when the team picked up defender Niko Hamalainen on a five-month loan from Queens Park Rangers of the second-tier English Championship.

The move was preceded by a trade in which the Galaxy sent $50,000 in general allocation money to the Chicago Fire to acquire the No. 1 spot in the MLS waiver order, giving the team the right to claim Hamalainen.

A Miami native, the versatile Hamalainen, 24, can play either outside back position or in the midfield. He made 23 appearances across all competitions for Queens Park Rangers last season. He played on loan for Kilmarnock FC in the Scottish Premiership in the 2019-20 season, appearing in 28 matches, and played in three games for LAFC in 2019.

Internationally, he made seven appearances — including four starts — for Finland.

