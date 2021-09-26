Galaxy’s scoring woes continue in shutout loss to Austin FC
Orrin McKinze Gaines II scored his first professional goal for his hometown club to highlight Austin FC’s 2-0 win over the Galaxy on Sunday night.
Moussa Djitte also scored his first goal for expansion Austin FC (6-16-4). Djitte scored in the 64th minute and was replaced by Gaines in the 72nd minute, seven minutes before the second goal.
Both goal scorers are 21 years old. Djitte made his second start in six appearance, and Gaines was making his third appearance.
MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX announce an annual monthlong tournament involving all 47 teams from the two leagues to debut in 2023.
The Galaxy (11-10-5) has only two wins in their last 14 games. Brad Stuver made seven saves for the shutout.
Djitte banged home his own rebound for his goal. Gaines scored with a powerful volley after he settled a cross from Nick Lima, who tight-roped the right sideline after gathering a loose ball.
