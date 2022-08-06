Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández’s two goals not enough to prevent Galaxy loss

William Agada scored his first two goals of the season and Sporting Kansas City rolled to a 4-2 victory over the Galaxy on Saturday.

Erik Thommy gave Sporting K.C. (6-14-5) an early lead with a goal in the 10th minute and Agada also scored in the first half to make 3-0 at halftime. Thommy’s goal was his first.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández pulled the Galaxy (9-11-3) to within a goal by scoring in the 83rd minute and converting on a penalty kick two minutes into stoppage time. Hernández is tied for the team lead with nine scores.

Daniel Salloi added an insurance goal — his fifth — for Sporting K.C. in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

John Pulskamp had one save for Sporting K.C. Jonathan Bond made four saves for the Galaxy.

