Cristian Arango’s stoppage-time goal lifts LAFC over Galaxy in MLS Cup Playoffs

No MLS team has won more games, scored more goals or earned more points in the regular season than LAFC since it entered the league five years ago.

But the playoffs have been the team’s kryptonite.

Four times the team has made the postseason and until Thursday it had one win to show for it. Nineteen other MLS teams have won at least that often in the playoffs over that span.

Denis Bouanga, who joined LAFC in August, wasn’t here for any of that history. And if he knew about, he ignored it, scoring twice in his MLS playoff debut to help LAFC to a 3-2 win over the Galaxy at Banc of California Stadium, sending the team to the Western Conference finals against the winner of Sunday’s Austin-Dallas game.

The winning goal came from Colombian Cristian Arango three minutes into stoppage time, rescuing a team that had given up one-goal leads in each half. The Galaxy scores came from Samuel Grandsir and Dejan Joveljic.

LAFC finished the regular season with the league’s best record, winning the Supporters’ Shield for the second time in four seasons. But it staggered into the playoffs with little momentum, having lost five of its final nine games.

The Galaxy’s season was just the opposite. The team appeared out of playoff contention before adding midfielders Riqui Puig, Gastón Brugman and defender Martín Cáceres for a stretch drive in which it lost only one of its last 11 regular-season games, sending it into the postseason as the hottest team in the conference.

Bouanga appeared to change LAFC’s fortunes in the 23rd minute with his second MLS goal, both have been dramatic with the first clinching the Supporters’ Shield. The play that started with Carlos Vela threading a left-footed pass into the center of the box for Bouanga, who used his body to shield the Galaxy’s Douglas Costa from the ball. When Costa tripped over Bouanga’s right foot and took himself out of the play, the LAFC forward had an easy left-footed finish, beating Galaxy keeper Jonathan Bond cleanly from the edge of the six-yard box.

Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljic, center, celebrates his goal against LAFC during the second half of an MLS playoff match on Thursday at Banc of California Stadium. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

The goal was also a good omen for LAFC, which has lost only once in the 18 regular-season games in which it scored first. But Grandsir matched that for the Galaxy in the 44th minute, latching on to a poor clearance from Eddie Segura at the top of the box and driving a right-footed into the bottom left corner, sending the teams into the intermission tied.

That shouldn’t have been a problem since LAFC since it ruled the second half, scoring a league-record 45 goals and giving up only 15, also a record. Bouanga made it 46 second-half goals, scoring off a counterattack in the 80th minute.

This being the playoffs however, LAFC gave the lead back less than six minutes later on a right-footed shot by Jovelic from outside the area. But the team didn’t wilt and neither did Arango, whose first playoff goalended the Galaxy’s season while extending LAFC’s.

The Galaxy were willing to mix it up from the start, a tactic LAFC’s Jesús Murillo answered in the 11th minute after a trio of LAFC defenders knocked Puig down inside the penalty area. As Puig was on the turf, Murillo rushed up to taunt him and Puig answered with a firm shove, drawing a yellow card.

As the game wore on, LAFC began to match the physicality, with Arango leveling Cáceres away from the ball — and outside referee Allen Chapman’s view — as the first half ended. But LAFC became more conservative following a 10-minute span early in the second half when Vela, Murillo and defender Diego Palacios all drew yellow cards and the Galaxy took control, especially after Vela was substituted in the 78th minute.

LAFC’s only other playoff win also came against the Galaxy in a Western Conference semifinal at home. That game, in 2019, was Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s final match in MLS.

But the black and gold followed that with a home loss to the Seattle Sounders in the conference final. It will play host to this season’s conference final on Oct. 30.

Thursday’s was the 22nd victory of the season for LAFC and it ran the team’s home record this season to 14-2-2.