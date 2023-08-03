Women’s World Cup: Biggest surprises, top underdogs and title favorites

When FIFA decided to expand the Women’s World Cup to a record 32 teams and 64 games this year, the expectation was many qualifiers would arrive in New Zealand and Australia unable to compete at this level. The reality has been exactly the opposite: the group stage of this tournament has been the most competitive, exciting and well-played in history.

The most surprising, too.

Second-ranked Germany is out of the tournament and the top-ranked U.S. is on the ropes. Two other top 10 teams — No. 7 Canada and No. 8 Brazil — have also gone home while No. 72 Morocco, a World Cup debutante, No. 54 South Africa and No. 40 Nigeria play on.

Jamaica, ranked 43rd in the world, needed a GoFundMe campaign to support its World Cup preparations, then did not allow a goal in group play to become the first Caribbean nation to advance while Portugal, the penultimate team to qualify, came within the width of a goalpost of eliminating the two-time defending champion U.S.

With the tournament moving on to the round of 16 this weekend, here’s a look back at what the first 2½ weeks have wrought: