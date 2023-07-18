⚽ 2023 Women’s World Cup: Complete coverage ⚽
The U.S. women’s national team begins its quest for a third consecutive World Cup crown when it opens play Friday at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Australia and New Zealand will host the 32-team tournament, and the star-studded American squad is once again among the favorites.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Women’s World Cup, which kicks off Thursday. The U.S. opens against Vietnam on Friday.
Alyssa Thompson is considered the brightest young star on the U.S. women’s national soccer team as she prepares to make her Women’s World Cup debut.
Ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, we review the USWNT’s all-time greats and its up-and-coming stars.
Breaking down the top players, start times and schedules for each of the four-team groups in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
Alex Morgan is more than just a soccer icon. The two-time World Cup winner has played a leading role on and off the field in helping women flourish.
Playing for host nation New Zealand in the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be a “culmination of so many milestones” for Angel City FC standout Ali Riley.
The USWNT World Cup roster includes seven Black women and two Mexican-Americans. “It’s something our teams takes a ton of pride in,” Megan Rapinoe says.
A record number of U.S. referees, including one mother of three, are on track to call games during the Women’s World Cup.
Jill Ellis will have a rooting interest in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, but her impact on soccer stretches beyond her storied stint as USWNT coach.
Trinity Rodman, Alyssa Thompson and Sophia Smith are among the players expected to bring energy and enthusiasm to U.S. women’s World Cup title bid.
Elliott: ‘We’re building that chemistry.’ U.S. women’s soccer reinforces optimism heading into World Cup
The U.S. women’s national team picked up a 2-0 win over Wales on Sunday in its final match before the World Cup, a key confidence boost heading into the 32-team tournament.
Two-time World Cup winner Julie Foudy shares her bond with U.S. women’s national team members as the current roster departs for the 2023 World Cup.
U.S. women’s World Cup rising star Trinity Rodman says father, former NBA star Dennis Rodman, has influenced her career despite his absence.
Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and the rest of the U.S. women’s national team face their toughest path ever to winning the Women’s World Cup.
Megan Rapinoe’s soccer career has unfolded largely on her terms, so it made sense that it should end that way as she announced her retirement plans.
