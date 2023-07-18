Advertisement
Soccer

⚽ 2023 Women’s World Cup: Complete coverage ⚽

U.S. teammates (from left) Lindsey Horan, left, Sophia Smith, center, and Trinity Rodman celebrate a goal by Rodman.
U.S. teammates (from left) Lindsey Horan, left, Sophia Smith, center, and Trinity Rodman celebrate a goal by Rodman against Wales in a World Cup tuneup match on July 9.
(Josie Lepe / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
The U.S. women’s national team begins its quest for a third consecutive World Cup crown when it opens play Friday at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Australia and New Zealand will host the 32-team tournament, and the star-studded American squad is once again among the favorites.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Women’s World Cup, which kicks off Thursday. The U.S. opens against Vietnam on Friday.

PLAYA VISTA, CA - JANUARY 12, 2023: Alyssa Thompson, 18, is the new future of Angel City Football Club.

How family and determination forged teenager Alyssa Thompson’s World Cup talent

Alyssa Thompson is considered the brightest young star on the U.S. women’s national soccer team as she prepares to make her Women’s World Cup debut.

A collage of U.S. Women's National Team players

Build your own dream USWNT team

Ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, we review the USWNT’s all-time greats and its up-and-coming stars.

FILE - Canada's Christine Sinclair (12) and Trinidad and Tobago's Victoria Swift compete for the ball.

Women’s World Cup schedule: Start times for every match and how to watch

Breaking down the top players, start times and schedules for each of the four-team groups in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

ARCHIVO - La delantera estadounidense Alex Morgan (centro) alza el trofeo.

How Alex Morgan has grown from soccer’s ‘it girl’ to an American hero chasing history

Alex Morgan is more than just a soccer icon. The two-time World Cup winner has played a leading role on and off the field in helping women flourish.

New Zealand's Ali Riley, left, kicks the ball as Vietnam's Hai Yen Pham, right, watches during the New Zealand.

Ali Riley cares about the World Cup maybe more than the country she plays for does

Playing for host nation New Zealand in the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be a “culmination of so many milestones” for Angel City FC standout Ali Riley.

SAN JOSE, CA - JULY 9: Crystal Dunn #19 and Naomi Girma #4 of USA celebrate during an international friendly.

USWNT hopes its record diverse World Cup roster will inspire next-gen stars

The USWNT World Cup roster includes seven Black women and two Mexican-Americans. “It’s something our teams takes a ton of pride in,” Megan Rapinoe says.

FILE - Referee Mark Geiger from the US shows a yellow card to Colombia's Juan Cuadrado during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Geiger will take over from Howard Webb as the head of referees in Major League Soccer. The 48-year-old Geiger, who retired as a referee after the 2018 season, was promoted Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 to general manager of the Professional Referee Organization that supplies MLS match officials. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano, File)

American refs could elevate U.S. Soccer’s standing during the Women’s World Cup

A record number of U.S. referees, including one mother of three, are on track to call games during the Women’s World Cup.

FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, United States coach Jill Ellis, left, watches the players warm-up.

Jill Ellis embracing new challenges beyond her USWNT coaching days

Jill Ellis will have a rooting interest in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, but her impact on soccer stretches beyond her storied stint as USWNT coach.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: United States players including Savannah DeMelo #9, Julie Ertz.

Youth movement brings a boost to USWNT’s World Cup three-peat aspirations

Trinity Rodman, Alyssa Thompson and Sophia Smith are among the players expected to bring energy and enthusiasm to U.S. women’s World Cup title bid.

United States midfielder Lindsey Horan, left, and Sophia Smith, center, celebrate with forward Trinity Rodman, right, who scored in the second half of a FIFA Women's World Cup send-off soccer match against Wales in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Elliott: ‘We’re building that chemistry.’ U.S. women’s soccer reinforces optimism heading into World Cup

The U.S. women’s national team picked up a 2-0 win over Wales on Sunday in its final match before the World Cup, a key confidence boost heading into the 32-team tournament.

Julie Foudy leaps over Brazil's Maria De Souza Diaz to control the ball during a Gold Cup match

Julie Foudy celebrates sisterhood as U.S. women’s national team departs for World Cup

Two-time World Cup winner Julie Foudy shares her bond with U.S. women’s national team members as the current roster departs for the 2023 World Cup.

Forward Trinity Rodman of Washington Spirit is on the United States Womens National Team.

‘I’ve gotten closure.’ U.S. soccer’s Trinity Rodman takes best from her father Dennis

U.S. women’s World Cup rising star Trinity Rodman says father, former NBA star Dennis Rodman, has influenced her career despite his absence.

The U.S. women's national team waves to the crowd and celebrates defeating Wales before departing for the World Cup

Is U.S. women’s soccer ready for its toughest test? Analyzing the World Cup roster

Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and the rest of the U.S. women’s national team face their toughest path ever to winning the Women’s World Cup.

FILE - United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal.

Commentary: Megan Rapinoe leaving soccer on her own terms, same way she rose to stardom

Megan Rapinoe’s soccer career has unfolded largely on her terms, so it made sense that it should end that way as she announced her retirement plans.

SACRAMENTO, CA - JULY 11: Women's Team USA head coach Lisa Wrightsman, center, along with players.

Homeless World Cup offers hope and compassion for a global problem

Players representing 29 countries took part in the Homeless World Cup, a tournament that aims to raise awareness about people who are homeless or refugees.

