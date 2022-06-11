Advertisement
Share
Sparks

Sparks can’t keep pace with Aces, lose first game of the post-Derek Fisher era

Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike speaks with teammates during a game.
Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, second right, speaks with teammates during the first half of an 89-72 loss to the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night.
(Meg Oliphant / Getty Images)
Associated Press
Share

A’ja Wilson scored a season-high 35 points on 13-of-23 shooting, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Sparks 89-72 on Saturday night.

Dearica Hamby had 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals, Kelsey Plum added 17 points and eight assists and Chelsea Gray scored 10 points with seven assist for Las Vegas (11-2), which has won nine of its last 10 games.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 20: The Los Angeles Sparks gather against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on May 18, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Sparks

What’s next for the Sparks after firing Derek Fisher? For starters, Fred Williams

Here’s what to know about the immediate and long-term future of the Sparks after the dismissal of Derek Fisher.

The Sparks lost their first game under interim coach Fred Williams, who took over after Derek Fisher was fired Tuesday. Williams went 131-153 in 10 seasons as a head coach with Utah, Atlanta, and Tulsa/Dallas.

Nneka Ogwumike led Los Angeles (5-8) with 16 points and nine rebounds. Katie Lou Samuelson added 13 points and Jordin Canada had 10 points and eight assists. Ogwumike, who has 4,812 career points, became the 25th player in league history to score at least 4,800.

Advertisement

Sparks assistant coach Latricia Trammell, left, and interim head coach Fred Williams stand on the court.
Sparks assistant coach Latricia Trammell, left, and interim head coach Fred Williams stand on the court before Saturday’s game between the Sparks and Las Vegas Aces.
(Meg Oliphant / Getty Images)

Chennedy Carter scored inside to give the Sparks an 18-13 lead with about 4 minutes left in the first quarter but Las Vegas answered with a 12-0 spurt — including seven points by Wilson — to take a seven-point lead into the second. The Aces took a 52-35 advantage into the break and led by as many as 26 points in the second half.

Jackie Young, whose 19.2 points per game this season are third most in the WNBA, missed her second consecutive game due to an ankle injury suffered in a loss to the Connecticut Sun on June 3.

Sparks

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement