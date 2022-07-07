Advertisement
Breanna Stewart leads Storm to win over Sparks, snapping L.A.'s win streak

Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart handles the ball in the first half ahead of Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike.
Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart handles the ball in the first half ahead of Sparks’ Nneka Ogwumike at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.
(Meg Oliphant / Getty Images)
Associated Press
Breanna Stewart scored 19 of her 23 points in the first half and the Seattle Storm routed the Sparks 106-69 on Thursday night.

Tina Charles had 18 points for Seattle (15-8). Jewell Loyd had 16 points and seven assists, and Ezi Magbegor finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Lexie Brown had 16 points for the Sparks (10-12), who had their three-game winning streak ended.

The Storm shot 64.6% overall (42 of 65) and made eight of 17 from three-point range — three by Stewart.

