Breanna Stewart leads Storm to win over Sparks, snapping L.A.'s win streak
Breanna Stewart scored 19 of her 23 points in the first half and the Seattle Storm routed the Sparks 106-69 on Thursday night.
Tina Charles had 18 points for Seattle (15-8). Jewell Loyd had 16 points and seven assists, and Ezi Magbegor finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Lexie Brown had 16 points for the Sparks (10-12), who had their three-game winning streak ended.
The Storm shot 64.6% overall (42 of 65) and made eight of 17 from three-point range — three by Stewart.