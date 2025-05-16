Sparks’ Rickea Jackson continues a smooth transition to stardom

Rickea Jackson’s smooth demeanor has the kind of magnetism the WNBA covets in a future star off the court — and her natural confidence delivers exactly what’s needed when chasing wins.

At Sparks media day, Jackson stepped to the podium fresh off a high-paced practice in front of spectators, radiating effortless composure. A silver Cuban link chain draped her neck, fuzzy slippers hugged her feet, her makeup precisely applied and nary a hair out of place — the embodiment of smooth.

Jackson fielded questions with charm, holding court and drawing laughs from reporters as her personality was on full display. Her answers were measured and thoughtful, delivered with the poise of a seasoned veteran — yet she’s only 24, entering her second season.

“She’s a smooth person, smooth athlete, smooth basketball player,” head coach Lynne Roberts said of her rising star. “She makes hard things look really easy … she makes things look effortless, and I know they’re not.”

One year removed from her rookie season, Jackson has emerged as one of the Sparks’ young cornerstones heading into the season opener Friday at Golden State — with the accolades to match. She finished third among rookies in scoring with 13.4 points per game, trailing only Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese — and doing so in fewer minutes — earning a spot on the 2024 WNBA All-Rookie Team.

Jackson was thrust into the starting lineup by the season’s sixth game and never looked back. When fellow first-round pick Cameron Brink went down because of an injury, Jackson became a go-to option on a struggling team, finishing as the second-leading scorer. Her presence and scoring stood out — a level of maturity and production that belied her age.

Cameron Brink (22) and Rickea Jackson (2) were drafted second and fourth, respectively, by the Sparks last summer. While Brink had her season cut short by injury, Jackson would be selected to the All-Rookie Team. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Yet it was Jackson’s performance in the inaugural season of Unrivaled — the women’s professional three-on-three basketball league — that turned heads around the WNBA. Averaging 13.6 points and 3.7 rebounds over 14 games for the Mist Basketball Club against fellow WNBA players, she sparked widespread anticipation of a breakout campaign, with many eager to crown the league’s next big star.

“It’s a good process,” Roberts said of Jackson’s time in Unrivaled. “She’s playing with other pros in this league, where you’re just going to naturally absorb and learn from that. That was probably huge for her mentality and work ethic.”

Azurá Stevens has grown close to Jackson, frequently appearing in her TikTok videos, dancing and cutting up for an audience of half a million followers. Jackson has become like a little sister to her, and Stevens has had a front-row seat to her growth, from their bond during Jackson’s rookie season to her impressive offseason heading into year two.

“Just seeing what she was able to do last year, and just the growth that I’ve seen at Unrivaled and even just so far this second year has been really cool,” Stevens said.

That growth carried over into the preseason road win against the Golden State Valkyries, when Jackson led the Sparks with 13 points in 24 minutes. She flashed a wider scoring variety — drilling back-to-back three-pointers (a shot she struggled with last season at 34% but sharpened during Unrivaled), attacking the basket aggressively for layups and sinking a smooth midrange jumper.

“It’s just been focusing on sharpening every tool in my toolbox,” Jackson said. “The three, handles, defensive end — those are the things that I feel are on the top of my list, and just staying confident.”

Rickea Jackson drives between two defenders while playing for the mist the three-on-three Unrivaled league. (Megan Briggs / Getty Images)

Roberts, who says the dynamic between her and Jackson has grown significantly over the few short months they’ve spent together, has high praise for the forward. She sees who Jackson wants to become and believes she has the potential to be a perennial All-Star — if she does the work needed to earn it.

“She’s good,” Roberts said of her effort against Golden State. “I don’t even know if she broke a sweat. She just makes things look easy.”

In any other draft class, Jackson would’ve been the focal point of national media — the surefire heir apparent to superstardom. But she was in one of the deepest draft classes in recent WNBA history — possibly ever — alongside Clark, Reese and Brink, all of whom have dominated national attention.

Some of that spotlight is now beginning to shine on Jackson, with more expected to follow.

“It’s coming,” Roberts said. “Because of who she is, she’s just a chill human. She doesn’t demand that attention. She’s not doing things to get that attention.”

Sparks forward Rickea Jackson looks to pass the ball while driving against Valkyries guard Veronica Burton during a preseason game in San Francisco. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Brink believes the “sky’s the limit for ‘Kea” as far as her potential. Going through the same transition from rookie to young veteran, Brink understands what Jackson experienced last year and what lies ahead for her.

“She’s a really talented player,” Brink said. “She made a lot of huge steps. … She’s just going to continue to grow, and I’m excited to get back on the court with her.”

This season will test Jackson under an even brighter spotlight. . Others are touting her as the WNBA’s next breakout star. With a more defined role comes heightened expectations on a team built to win now.

Jackson has her coach’s full confidence.

“Pressure is a privilege,” Roberts said. “That means you’re doing something right. … Embrace it on one level and ignore it on another… She’s going to have to learn how to manage it, because she is going to get more and more attention as her game evolves.”