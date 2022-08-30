Sparks guard Brittney Sykes chosen to WNBA all-defensive team

Los Angeles Sparks guard Brittney Sykes was chosen to the WNBA’s all-defensive team for the third season in a row, it was announced Tuesday.

Sykes, who led the league in steals (65 overall, 2.0 per game), was selected to the second team. She was on the first team in 2021 when she also led the league in steals and was runner-up for defensive player of the year, and on the second team in 2020. She joined Tamika Catchings and Teresa Weatherspoon as the only players to lead the WNBA in steals in back-to-back seasons.

Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson was selected the defensive player of the year for the first time. Joining Wilson on the all-defensive first team are Minnesota center Sylvia Fowles, Seattle forward Breanna Stewart and Washington guards Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud.

Other second-team selections were Connecticut forwards Jonquel Jones and Alyssa Thomas and Seattle guards Ezi Magbegor and Gabby Williams.

Sykes averaged a career-high 12.7 points and 3.7 assists per game as well last season.