WNBA suspends Becky Hammon after bullying allegations by Sparks’ Dearica Hamby

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon has been suspended by the WNBA for two games without pay for violating league and team policies regarding respect in the workplace.

The WNBA suspended Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon for two games Tuesday for comments Hammon allegedly made to former player Dearica Hamby about her pregnancy.

Hammon was suspended without pay after the months-long investigation stemming from Hamby’s allegation that she was bullied and manipulated for being pregnant.

The WNBA found Hammon violated league and team policies on respect in the workplace. The league also rescinded the Aces’ first-round pick in the 2025 draft for violating league rules regarding impermissible player benefits. Las Vegas didn’t have a 2024 pick in the first round because of a prior trade.

Advertisement

“It is critical that we uphold the values of integrity and fairness, which create a level playing field for our teams,” said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “The Aces failed to adhere to league rules and regulations and have been disciplined accordingly. We are also disheartened by the violation of our Respect in the Workplace policies and remain committed to ensuring that enhanced training is conducted and standards are followed across all WNBA teams.”

The impermissible benefits were in connection with negotiations for an extension of Hamby’s player contract. She had signed a two-year extension last June. Hamby was traded to the Sparks on Jan. 21.

After she was traded, she posted on Instagram: “Being traded is a part of the business. Being lied to, bullied, manipulated, and discriminated against is not.”

Hamby, who gave birth to a son in March, played 20 minutes in her Sparks debut on Sunday in a preseason game against the Phoenix Mercury. The 6-foot-3 forward, an All-Star the last two seasons and WNBA sixth woman of the year in 2019 and ’20, had three points and six rebounds.

She said after the preseason game, “It feels good, a lot sooner than I expected. “… I called KB [GM Karen Bryant] maybe four days before camp and I told her I wanted to play this season. … I’m just glad to be playing basketball again.”

First-year coach Curt Miller added that it was a good start for Hamby, with plenty of work ahead.

“I was glad she was out there on Mother’s Day,” Miller said. “So proud of Dearica that way. She’s way, way, way ahead of schedule, but she’s still a long way away from being herself, and she’ll be the first to tell you that.”

The WNBA Players Assn. had pushed for an inquiry into whether Hamby’s rights under the league’s 2020 labor agreement were violated, as well as state and federal laws. The league investigation included interviews with 33 people and a review of text messages, emails and other documents.

The union was not pleased with the penalties handed down, feeling they should have been harsher.

“The league had an opportunity to send a clear message that it abides by and protects the provisions of the CBA, particularly those that we were most proud of — the provisions meant to support player parents,” the union said in a statement. “Today’s decision regarding penalties, however, misses the mark. Where in this decision does this team or any other team across the league learn the lesson that respect in the workplace is the highest standard and a player’s dignity cannot be manipulated?”

The defending champion Aces open the season on Saturday at Seattle before playing at Los Angeles against Hamby and the Sparks on May 25.

Times staff writer Thuc Nhi Nguyen contributed to this report.