Sparks fade in overtime, losing to expansion Valkyries for second time

Sparks forward Dearica Hamby, center, looks to pass against the Golden State Valkyries at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night.

With both teams in similar stages of growth and aiming to build lasting foundations, the Sparks and the Golden State Valkyries have shown just how slim the gap is between them.

A margin so thin that in the third meeting of the season, it took overtime to declare a winner.

The Valkyries have proven to be a real problem for the Sparks — offering far more fight than expected from a first-year franchise. And for the second straight meeting with the Valkyries, the Sparks couldn’t keep up, losing 89-81 at Crypto.com Arena on Monday.

In the end, it came down to fundamentals. After struggling with layups all night, the Valkyries converted two in a row — first from Veronica Burton, then from Kayla Thornton — to take an 82–79 lead in overtime. They built on that momentum, and with 37 seconds left, Thornton delivered the dagger: a three-pointer that sealed a hard-fought win.

The Sparks (3-7) had their chances. The game remained within reach through three tightly contested quarters, tied 65-65 heading into the fourth. Even after a back-and-forth final stretch, the Sparks briefly reclaimed control.

With 37.8 seconds left in regulation, everyone inside Crypto.com Arena knew where the ball was going. The Valkyries (4-5) threw everything they had at Kelsey Plum, trying to deny her a shot. But with defenders draped all over her, Plum delivered — drilling a clutch three-pointer over Temi Fágbénlé to give the Sparks a 78–76 lead.

It looked like the breakthrough the Sparks needed to finally close it out — but an easy layup on the other end tied it with 17.8 seconds remaining. Plum had another chance to win it at the buzzer, but her floater rimmed out, sending the game to overtime.

Plum would lead the Sparks with 24 points and seven assists. Dearica Hamby had 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Janelle Salaun led Golden State with 21 points and eight rebounds.