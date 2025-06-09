Advertisement
Sparks

Sparks fade in overtime, losing to expansion Valkyries for second time

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 9: Dearica Hamby #5 of the Los Angeles Sparks looks to pass.
Sparks forward Dearica Hamby, center, looks to pass against the Golden State Valkyries at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night.
(Juan Ocampo / NBAE via Getty Images)
By Anthony De Leon

With both teams in similar stages of growth and aiming to build lasting foundations, the Sparks and the Golden State Valkyries have shown just how slim the gap is between them.

A margin so thin that in the third meeting of the season, it took overtime to declare a winner.

The Valkyries have proven to be a real problem for the Sparks — offering far more fight than expected from a first-year franchise. And for the second straight meeting with the Valkyries, the Sparks couldn’t keep up, losing 89-81 at Crypto.com Arena on Monday.

Advertisement
Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) shoots over Dallas Wings center Luisa Geiselsoder.

Sparks

Azurá Stevens sets a career high for three-pointers in Sparks’ win over Wings

Azurá Stevens scores 21 points and makes a career-high five three-pointers as the Sparks ended a three-game losing streak in a 93-79 win over Dallas.

In the end, it came down to fundamentals. After struggling with layups all night, the Valkyries converted two in a row — first from Veronica Burton, then from Kayla Thornton — to take an 82–79 lead in overtime. They built on that momentum, and with 37 seconds left, Thornton delivered the dagger: a three-pointer that sealed a hard-fought win.

The Sparks (3-7) had their chances. The game remained within reach through three tightly contested quarters, tied 65-65 heading into the fourth. Even after a back-and-forth final stretch, the Sparks briefly reclaimed control.

With 37.8 seconds left in regulation, everyone inside Crypto.com Arena knew where the ball was going. The Valkyries (4-5) threw everything they had at Kelsey Plum, trying to deny her a shot. But with defenders draped all over her, Plum delivered — drilling a clutch three-pointer over Temi Fágbénlé to give the Sparks a 78–76 lead.

Advertisement

It looked like the breakthrough the Sparks needed to finally close it out — but an easy layup on the other end tied it with 17.8 seconds remaining. Plum had another chance to win it at the buzzer, but her floater rimmed out, sending the game to overtime.

Plum would lead the Sparks with 24 points and seven assists. Dearica Hamby had 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Janelle Salaun led Golden State with 21 points and eight rebounds.

More to Read

Sparks
Anthony De Leon

Anthony De Leon was a 2023-24 reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Born in Fresno to a Chicano family, he pursued his higher education in his hometown, earning an associate‘s degree in journalism from Fresno City College and then completing a bachelor’s in media, communications and journalism at Fresno State. He went on to complete his master’s in media innovation at the University of Nevada, Reno.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement