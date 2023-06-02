Lexie Brown helps Sparks prevail in overtime for second win over Mercury this season

Sparks guard Lexie Brown, pictured last season, scored 26 points in L.A.’s 99-93 overtime win at Phoenix on Friday night.

Lexie Brown scored 26 points, Nneka Ogwumike had 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and the Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury 99-93 in overtime Friday night.

Brown drilled her third three-pointer of the game with 1:03 left in overtime to extend the Sparks’ lead to 95-91. Phoenix tried to get the ball to Diana Taurasi, but Jordin Canada intercepted the pass and raced the other way for a layup and a six-point lead with 42.1 seconds left.

Canada finished with 16 points and five assists for the Sparks (2-2), who also beat Phoenix in their season opener at Crypto.com Arena. Layshia Clarendon contributed 11 points. The Sparks return home to host Seattle on Saturday.

Brittney Griner had 24 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix (1-3). Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham each scored 19 points.



Taurasi sank a baseline jumper for an 84-81 lead with 1:26 left in regulation, but Canada tied it at the other end with a three-pointer. After both teams came up empty on offense, Griner was fouled with 21.2 seconds remaining and made two free throws.

Brown curled off a double screen at the top of the arc and used a hesitation move to get into the lane for a layup to tie it at 86-86 with 12.9 seconds left.

After a timeout, Phoenix struggled to get into its offense and Sug Sutton missed long on a contested three-pointer at the buzzer to send it to overtime.