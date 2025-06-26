Azurá Stevens and Kelsey Plum lift Sparks over Indiana to end losing streak
-
-
- Share via
INDIANAPOLIS — Azurá Stevens scored 23 points, Kelsey Plum had 21 points and six assists, and the Sparks ended a four-game losing streak by beating the short-handed Indiana Fever 85-75 on Thursday night.
Indiana played without Caitlin Clark because of a groin injury. Clark had recently returned from a quad injury that kept her sidelined for five games. She returned on June 14 and scored 32 points to help the Fever to a 102-88 victory against the Liberty.
Sparks rookies Sarah Ashlee Barker, Sania Feagin and Liatu King talk about the challenges and hardships they’ve had to overcome to find their place in the WNBA.
Plum made a three-pointer with 4:13 left to give the Sparks a 67-66 lead, its first since the opening minute of the second quarter. She added two free throws on their next possession to cap a 21-8 run spanning the third-quarter break.
Los Angeles sealed it by grabbing two offensive rebounds with under a minute to play. Dearica Hamby was fouled while making a layup to give the Sparks a 79-75 lead. She missed the free throw but Stevens grabbed it and completed a three-point play to make it 81-75 with 49 seconds left.
Hamby and Rickea Jackson each scored 14 points for the Sparks (5-11).
Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (7-8) with 20 points and Aliyah Boston had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.
Indiana led 31-22 before the Sparks went on an 8-0 run, capped by Shey Peddy‘s three-pointer to get within one. Sophie Cunningham answered with a three-pointer and the Fever led 34-30 at the break after forcing 15 turnovers.
More to Read
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.